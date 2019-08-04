Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 15.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter.

NYSE BTE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. 1,370,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,791. The company has a market cap of $846.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.53. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Baytex Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baytex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Baytex Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,037,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baytex Energy during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Baytex Energy by 220.6% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 65,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

