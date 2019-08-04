Barrington Research Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Market Perform

Barrington Research downgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets lowered 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered 2U from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.08.

TWOU stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,724,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,492. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $90.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $881.62 million, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, Director Gregory K. Peters bought 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,228.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,621.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $286,105.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,488.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $356,942. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after buying an additional 40,874 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 862.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

