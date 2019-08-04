Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $18.10. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 1,297 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1482 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

In related news, insider Mark Senkpiel sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $75,131.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 73.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 37.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 21.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:BGH)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

