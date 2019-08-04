Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 207.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 214 ($2.80).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BARC. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of BARC traded down GBX 2.72 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 153.16 ($2.00). 214,718,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.94. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 197.50 ($2.58).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

In other Barclays news, insider Crawford S. Gillies purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £47,400 ($61,936.50).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

