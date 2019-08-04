Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 1.6% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,675,000 after acquiring an additional 655,356 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,919.9% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,207,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,512 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,550,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,439,000 after acquiring an additional 185,144 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,469,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,109,000 after acquiring an additional 516,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,262,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. 4,764,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,163,382. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $42.13 and a 52-week high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

