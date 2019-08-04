Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $215.00.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.29.
Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.52. 507,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,837. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $107.46 and a 52 week high of $246.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 108.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.38.
In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $5,109,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $410,014.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,747 shares of company stock worth $6,546,721 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,729,000 after purchasing an additional 71,203 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
