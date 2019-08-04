Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $215.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.29.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.52. 507,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,837. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $107.46 and a 52 week high of $246.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 108.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.38.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $5,109,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $410,014.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,747 shares of company stock worth $6,546,721 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,729,000 after purchasing an additional 71,203 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

