Bank of America Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $46.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRUS. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,371. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $238.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 295.4% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1,068.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 239,918 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

