Bank of America Increases Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $6.70

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $6.60 to $6.70 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZNGA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Zynga from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.81.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.22. Zynga has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $224,099.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,962.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $253,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 707,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,010.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,298 shares of company stock worth $991,435. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,023,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Zynga by 180.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Zynga by 4.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 540,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 92.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 206,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 99,375 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

