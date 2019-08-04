Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.

BSMX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,862. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter worth $79,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 23.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter worth $122,000. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

