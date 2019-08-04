Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.
BSMX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,862. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $8.74.
Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile
Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.
Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.