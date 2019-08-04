Banana Token (BNANA) Hits Market Cap of $100,084.00

Banana Token (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Banana Token has a market cap of $100,084.00 and approximately $1,744.00 worth of Banana Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banana Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox. In the last week, Banana Token has traded up 94.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00401751 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00073820 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006998 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Banana Token

Banana Token is a token. Banana Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,116,630 tokens. The official website for Banana Token is www.chimpion.io . Banana Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Banana Token

Banana Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banana Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

