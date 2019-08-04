BaaSid (BAAS) Price Tops $0.0011

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. BaaSid has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $41,922.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar. One BaaSid token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BaaSid

BaaSid’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,192,525,852 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

