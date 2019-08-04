Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AXSM. BidaskClub lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.69. 461,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,834. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $863.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $39,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Saad purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $78,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,354.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,470 shares of company stock worth $227,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 231,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,116,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 94,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 57,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

