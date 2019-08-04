Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Axon Enterprise from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.45.

Shares of AAXN stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 553,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,007. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $74.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 21,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $3,504,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 701,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,165,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,196,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 324.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 400.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 201.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

