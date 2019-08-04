Avanti Communications Group (LON:AVN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Avanti Communications Group PLC (LON:AVN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.36. Avanti Communications Group shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 18,618 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.68.

About Avanti Communications Group (LON:AVN)

Avanti Communications Group PLC, a satellite operator, provides Ka-band satellite data communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers manage broadband packages for consumers and businesses; flexible managed services on multiple platforms; PURE product that supports satellite based data communications application on vendor's Ka-band hub; and systems integration and solutions to government.

