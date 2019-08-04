Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.19. 217,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,135. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 215.96% and a negative net margin of 111.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

