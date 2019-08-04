Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $193.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Shares of ADSK opened at $147.76 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $178.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,343.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $161,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 15.6% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 55,452 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,314 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

