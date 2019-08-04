Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,694 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,866,083 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Ithaka Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 103.9% during the first quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 157,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 80,086 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk stock traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,817,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,343.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.14 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.95.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $213,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

