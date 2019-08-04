Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Aurelia Metals Ltd (ASX:AMI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.48. Aurelia Metals shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 5,050,986 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $429.60 million and a PE ratio of 3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.47.

In other Aurelia Metals news, insider Jim (James) Simpson 2,541,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th.

Aurelia Metals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and tin-tungsten deposits. Its flagship asset is the Hera-Nymagee project consisting of Hera gold and base metal deposit, as well as the Nymagee copper deposit located in Cobar in western New South Wales.

