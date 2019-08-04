Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) & Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Head to Head Survey

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) and Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Attunity and Blackline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Attunity 0 2 1 0 2.33 Blackline 1 3 2 0 2.17

Attunity presently has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.90%. Blackline has a consensus price target of $52.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.97%. Given Attunity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Attunity is more favorable than Blackline.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of Attunity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Blackline shares are held by institutional investors. 50.2% of Attunity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Blackline shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Attunity and Blackline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Attunity 6.95% 11.23% 7.49% Blackline -10.20% -4.07% -2.66%

Risk & Volatility

Attunity has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackline has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Attunity and Blackline’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Attunity $86.25 million 5.81 $5.96 million $0.32 73.19 Blackline $227.79 million 13.54 -$27.80 million ($0.26) -215.42

Attunity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackline. Blackline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Attunity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Attunity beats Blackline on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Attunity Company Profile

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments. The company also provides Attunity RepliWeb for EFR, a file system and storage replication solution for wide area network infrastructures, as well as an ARA and Web deployment solution for Windows applications, UNIX and Linux applications, and Web infrastructures; and Attunity CloudBeam, a data transfer software as a service-based platform to move data to, from, and between on-premises and cloud environments. In addition, it offers Attunity Compose, a data warehouse automation software to design, generate, and populate enterprise data warehouses and data marts; and change data capture and data connectivity software solutions, as well as support, training, and professional services. The company sells its products directly through sales force; and indirectly through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and value-added resellers to financial services, healthcare, insurance, energy, telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, pharmaceuticals, and supply chain industries, as well as to governmental and public institutions. Attunity Ltd. has strategic relationships with Amazon Web Service; Google Inc.; Hortonworks, Inc.; HP Inc.; IBM; Microsoft; Oracle; SAP; and Teradata Corporation. The company was formerly known as ISG International Software Group Ltd. and changed its name to Attunity Ltd. in October 2000. Attunity Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities. The company's platform consists of nine core cloud-based products, including Transaction Matching, Account Reconciliations, Consolidation Integrity Manager, Daily Reconciliations, Journal Entry, Variance Analysis, Task Management, Compliance, and Insights. Its solutions include balance sheet integrity, close process management, accounting process automation, finance transformation, intercompany hub, and smart close. The company designs its products to complement enterprise resource planning and other financial systems, including NetSuite, Oracle, SAP, and Workday; and financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. It has strategic alliances with technology vendors, such as SAP and NetSuite; professional services firms, including Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and KPMG; and business process outsourcers, such as Cognizant, Genpact, and IBM. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises and mid-market companies across various industries. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

