AT&T (NYSE:T) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins restated an average rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 36,474,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,755,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 16.7% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

