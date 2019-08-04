Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Atrion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ ATRI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $770.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,146. Atrion has a 52 week low of $614.20 and a 52 week high of $948.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $814.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.27.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter.

In other Atrion news, Director Ronald Nicholas Spaulding sold 170 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.00, for a total transaction of $153,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

