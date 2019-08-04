Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Down 7.1%

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.87, approximately 868,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 645,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Several research analysts have commented on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96. The company has a market cap of $641.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.15.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $191,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,176,500.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $379,535. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

