Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.13.

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.09. 463,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,631. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 1.54. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $139.25.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $700,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,497 shares in the company, valued at $24,652,718.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

