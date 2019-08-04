Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.50 ($4.23).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arrow Global Group from GBX 458 ($5.98) to GBX 534 ($6.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, insider Dave Sutherland purchased 4,975 shares of Arrow Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £9,950 ($13,001.44).

Shares of Arrow Global Group stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 270.40 ($3.53). The company had a trading volume of 311,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 578.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 249.38. Arrow Global Group has a 1 year low of GBX 166.20 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

