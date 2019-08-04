Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Arotech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Arotech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of Arotech stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. 345,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,366. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93. Arotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Arotech had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arotech will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arotech by 141.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arotech Company Profile

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

