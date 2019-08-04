Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARCC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,140. Ares Capital has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 5,640 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre bought 9,725 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $171,257.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $468,909 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 161,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

