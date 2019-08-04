ArcticCoin Price Reaches $0.0422 (ARC)

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. ArcticCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArcticCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last week, ArcticCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004563 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ArcticCoin Coin Profile

ArcticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. The official website for ArcticCoin is arcticcoin.org . ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here

ArcticCoin Coin Trading

ArcticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArcticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArcticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

