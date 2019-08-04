Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.3-14.6, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.36 billion.Arconic also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.47-0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Longbow Research lowered Arconic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.47.

ARNC stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. 4,908,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Arconic has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

