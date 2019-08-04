Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Buckingham Research lowered Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.79.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 55,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,876,114.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,389.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John M. Pasquesi sold 299,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $10,188,196.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,843 shares of company stock worth $16,534,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 333.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

