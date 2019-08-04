ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $19.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

MT stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.36.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MT. ValuEngine downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered ArcelorMittal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $22.57 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 55,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.