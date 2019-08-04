ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $19.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.
MT stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.36.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MT. ValuEngine downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered ArcelorMittal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $22.57 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.
