ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:ARC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 95,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,542. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $97.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,249,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 203,184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,795,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 96,021 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,084,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 351,366 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 609,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 165,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 542,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 43,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

