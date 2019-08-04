ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE:ARC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 95,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,542. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $97.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.
