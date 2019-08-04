Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) Shares Acquired by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned about 0.22% of Aratana Therapeutics worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aratana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 515,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Aratana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PETX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Aratana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.76 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

PETX stock remained flat at $$4.92 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $241.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.40. Aratana Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.16.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aratana Therapeutics Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States. Its product portfolio includes small molecule therapeutics and therapeutic candidates. The company markets NOCITA, a post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; and canine osteosarcoma vaccine, live listeria vector for the treatment of dogs diagnosed with osteosarcoma in the United States.

