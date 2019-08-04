Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

APTV has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.92 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.16.

APTV traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $83.25. 1,307,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,109. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

