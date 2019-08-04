AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their hold rating on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We’re assuming 2% adj. EPS growth in both years; 2019 adj. EPS growth has been dragged down by a higher tax rate, but it’s been boosted to a somewhat lesser extent by acquisitions. At over 14x EBITDA and a 2% free cash flow yield on market cap, we don’t see much room for multiple expansion. Reiterate SW rating.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.50. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $742.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,199,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $242,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,283,000 after acquiring an additional 960,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $47,857,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $19,571,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 821,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,429,000 after acquiring an additional 155,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $15,693,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

