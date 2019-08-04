Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 190.8% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 73.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 378.4% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,088,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,225,276. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

