Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.02. 40,831,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,617,756. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.49.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

