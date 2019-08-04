Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will report $340.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.05 million to $342.48 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $344.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $303.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.62 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

APLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

APLE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. 925,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,128,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,315,093.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Redd Hugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,405.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

