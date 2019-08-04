Apollon Price Up 25.7% Over Last 7 Days (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Apollon has a market capitalization of $98,885.00 and $193.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollon has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

