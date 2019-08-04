Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 971.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aphria stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,608,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,974. Aphria has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 3.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aphria from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Clarus Securities began coverage on Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.75 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aphria in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

