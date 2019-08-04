Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.14.

APLS stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $27.44. 276,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,756. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 250,533.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

