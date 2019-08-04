Analyzing First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) & NASB Financial (NASDAQ:NASB)

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NASB Financial and First Defiance Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Defiance Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Defiance Financial has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.77%. Given First Defiance Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Defiance Financial is more favorable than NASB Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NASB Financial and First Defiance Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $29.13 million N/A N/A First Defiance Financial $163.93 million 3.37 $46.25 million $2.23 12.57

First Defiance Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NASB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and First Defiance Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A First Defiance Financial 27.02% 11.72% 1.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of First Defiance Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of First Defiance Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. First Defiance Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Defiance Financial pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Defiance Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

NASB Financial has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Defiance Financial has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Defiance Financial beats NASB Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multifamily, construction, development, and commercial real estate properties; construction and land development loans; residential and business property loans; non-mortgage commercial and installment loans; and lease financing. The company operates 11 branch offices, 3 loan origination offices, and 1 customer service office. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company also provides trust and wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, it sells various property and casualty, group health and life, and individual health and life insurance products. The company operates through 44 full service banking centers and 1 loan production office. First Defiance Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

