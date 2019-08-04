Analyzing BOX (NYSE:BOX) and Activision Blizzard (NYSE:ATVI)

BOX (NYSE:BOX) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get BOX alerts:

This table compares BOX and Activision Blizzard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $608.39 million 3.74 -$134.61 million ($0.96) -16.19 Activision Blizzard $7.50 billion 5.01 $1.81 billion $2.39 20.51

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than BOX. BOX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Activision Blizzard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Activision Blizzard pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. BOX does not pay a dividend. Activision Blizzard pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Activision Blizzard has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX -21.37% -446.05% -21.31% Activision Blizzard 23.90% 16.19% 10.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BOX and Activision Blizzard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 0 5 9 0 2.64 Activision Blizzard 0 10 21 0 2.68

BOX presently has a consensus target price of $21.29, suggesting a potential upside of 37.01%. Activision Blizzard has a consensus target price of $60.24, suggesting a potential upside of 22.89%. Given BOX’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BOX is more favorable than Activision Blizzard.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of BOX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BOX has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats BOX on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. It provides its solution in 24 languages. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, retail, education, and nonprofit industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc.; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates the creation of user generated content, digital distribution, and online social connectivity in its games; and develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services primarily on mobile platforms, such as Android and iOS, as well as distributes its content and services on the PC platform primarily through Facebook. In addition, it engages in creating original film and television content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's products include various genres, including first-person shooter, action/adventure, role-playing, strategy, and others. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, first party digital storefronts, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.