Analysts Set Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target at $28.75

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered Plains GP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PAGP traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.49. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Plains GP’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 68.25%.

In other Plains GP news, Director Everardo Goyanes sold 20,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,305 shares in the company, valued at $794,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 7,328,291 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $169,283,522.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 25,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

