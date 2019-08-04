Analysts Set Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target at $23.80

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. 228,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.76. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

