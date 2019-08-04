Analysts Set Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Target Price at $11.10

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.10.

EVRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on Everi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Everi has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $855.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Everi had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $123.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Everi will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Everi by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

