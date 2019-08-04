Analysts Set $31.50 Target Price for AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $31.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AstroNova an industry rank of 179 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in AstroNova by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AstroNova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in AstroNova by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 61,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AstroNova by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. 11,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.18. AstroNova has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.24.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. AstroNova had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $36.18 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

