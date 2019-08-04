Analysts Expect Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $11.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Park City Group an industry rank of 74 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCYG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

PCYG stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $102.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 21.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Park City Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Park City Group news, Director Austin F. Jr. Noll acquired 5,000 shares of Park City Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,048. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 1,792.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,153,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,683 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 165,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 159,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Park City Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 173,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

