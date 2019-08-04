Analysts Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,065.1% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 314,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 287,587 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 126,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. 2,170,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $965.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.62.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

