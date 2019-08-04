Analysts Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) to post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.45) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.24).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entasis Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $87.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $13.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Entasis Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

