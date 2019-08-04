Analysts Anticipate Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) to announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Correvio Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Correvio Pharma.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 375.42% and a negative net margin of 58.25%. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORV. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 1.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,788,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma in the first quarter worth $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 45.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 29.8% in the first quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 130,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORV stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $1.57. 690,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,915. Correvio Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08.

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

